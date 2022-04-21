Google Search Can Write Its Own Knowledge Panels

Apr 21, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Search knowledge panels sometimes show that it was written by Google itself. I guess Google uses AI or machine learning to write these knowledge panels. There are many examples of Google citing itself for some knowledge panels.

If you search for some of your favorite cities like [new york] or [london] you will see Google written knowledge panels that no longer link to Wikipedia.

They are not the best written pieces of content but who am I to judge.

Bill Neto posted about this on Twitter and said "I just noticed that Google wrote the description in the knowledge panel about London, instead of extracting it from wikipedia. It's the first time I'm noticing this." I do not think this is new but it is recent...

Yep. Danny Sullivan from Google said it was not new:

You can go to that Twitter thread and see the complaints about some of these ML generated knowledge panels.

I do wonder how much Wikipedia is impacted by Google not linking to them here?

Here is more from Danny on this:

