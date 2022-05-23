Google Search Console To Change Coverage Report To Pages Report?

May 23, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Remember the new video page indexing report Google demonstrated at Google I/O? Well, I didn't pick up on this but Google may be renaming the "coverage" report to "pages" report. If you look at the screenshot Google shared at Google I/O, the coverage report was renamed to "pages."

This was spotted by the sleuths at Marketing O Clock who called me out for missing this, as I did, I missed it. Here is a screenshot of both reports, on the left is the normal link to coverage and on the right is the screenshot from the demo at Google I/O with the coverage report renamed to Pages and of course that new "Video pages" report:

So just a heads up, Google may rename coverage to pages at some point in the future. Or maybe Google is just messing with us in this demo?

Forum discussion at YouTube.

