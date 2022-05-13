Google I/O Session: Google Search For Site Owners

May 13, 2022
Google I/O Session - Google Search For Site Owners

One of the few sessions at Google I/O on Google Search was presented by John Mueller, who you all know, and also Dikla Cohen, a Web Ecosystem Consultant at Google. This covers some of the more basics around Google Search Console and measuring your video content.

This includes a new report coming to Google Search Console for videos called video page indexing report - more about that over here.

All of what is covered in this presentation is something you know about if you read this site daily. But it might be a good refresher for some of you. Here is what is covered:

  • Google Search Console
  • Search Analytics API
  • Integrations With Those APIs
  • Calling Out Helpful Third-Party Tools
  • Search Console Insights
  • Email Notifications
  • URL Inspection API
  • Video In Google Search
  • Indexing Videos
  • New Video Page Indexing Report
  • URL Inspection Tool with Videos
  • and more...

Here is the video:

