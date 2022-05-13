Google I/O Session: Google Search For Site Owners

One of the few sessions at Google I/O on Google Search was presented by John Mueller, who you all know, and also Dikla Cohen, a Web Ecosystem Consultant at Google. This covers some of the more basics around Google Search Console and measuring your video content.

This includes a new report coming to Google Search Console for videos called video page indexing report - more about that over here.

All of what is covered in this presentation is something you know about if you read this site daily. But it might be a good refresher for some of you. Here is what is covered:

Google Search Console

Search Analytics API

Integrations With Those APIs

Calling Out Helpful Third-Party Tools

Search Console Insights

Email Notifications

URL Inspection API

Video In Google Search

Indexing Videos

New Video Page Indexing Report

URL Inspection Tool with Videos

and more...

Here is the video:

