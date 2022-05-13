Google I/O Session: Google Search For Site Owners

One of the few sessions at Google I/O on Google Search was presented by John Mueller, who you all know, and also Dikla Cohen, a Web Ecosystem Consultant at Google. This covers some of the more basics around Google Search Console and measuring your video content.
This includes a new report coming to Google Search Console for videos called video page indexing report - more about that over here.
All of what is covered in this presentation is something you know about if you read this site daily. But it might be a good refresher for some of you. Here is what is covered:
- Google Search Console
- Search Analytics API
- Integrations With Those APIs
- Calling Out Helpful Third-Party Tools
- Search Console Insights
- Email Notifications
- URL Inspection API
- Video In Google Search
- Indexing Videos
- New Video Page Indexing Report
- URL Inspection Tool with Videos
- and more...
Here is the video:
