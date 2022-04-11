Google Trusted Store Badge Now Live

A couple of weeks ago, Google announced the new Google Shopping trusted store badge. Well, now it seems to be fully live, as of just a few days ago. Also, when you click on the trusted store badge, it tells you what makes that specific store "trusted."

Brian Freiesleben spotted it rolling out yesterday and posted about it on Twitter saying "Google’s “Trusted store” merchant badging really pops."

Here is how it looks to me on light mode:

Here is what it looks like when you click on the trusted store badge:

Here is the dark mode:

Once a result is selected: pic.twitter.com/W5FpaudQfK — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) April 10, 2022

For more on how to get this badge, see our earlier store over here.

