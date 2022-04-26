It's Gone: The Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool Is Now Offline

As expected, the Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool is no longer available. If you try to access it for a specific property, you get a message that reads "this report is no longer available here." It links you to the announcement that the tool was being decommissioned today.

Here is a link to the tool, after you select a property, the interface will show you this error:

I assume that link will eventually just stop working.

Google wrote "we're deprecating the URL Parameters tool in Search Console in 1 month." Google added that there is "no action required from the current users of the tool." All the URL parameter tool rules no longer are used by Google has of today, April 26, 2022. So make sure to see if anything weird is happening with crawling, indexing and ranking in the coming days and weeks.

Google did say they do heavily use what the URL parameter tool settings specify. Which was why Google said they will change the tool to make it better.

The tool did launch in 2009 and here is what it looked like then:

Just to be clear, any of the settings you added will stop working after April 26, 2022:

The settings will stop being used too (if you can't change them anymore, it wouldn't be good to keep them). — 🦝 John (personal) 🦝 (@JohnMu) March 28, 2022

Again, today is that day and the Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool is now officially offline.

Forum discussion at Twitter.