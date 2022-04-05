Google My Business App Going Away

Google warned us that the Google My Business app will go away at some point when it relaunched as Google Business Profiles. Now Google is emailing users of the app notifying them that "the Google My Business app is being replaced."

The email states that you should "start using Google Maps and Search to keep your Business Profile up to date and connect with customers." It then links to the Google Maps app on iOS or Android.

Here is a screenshot of this email that was sent to Andy Simpson on Twitter:

The email contains this GIF showing off what to do in the Google Maps app:

The email, as you can see, does not give a date on when the app will be removed.

Forum discussion at Twitter.