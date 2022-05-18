Google Search Console Performance Reports Now Shows Education Q&A Rich Results

Last week, we covered how Google now supports Education Q&A structured data as Google rich results in Google Search. Well now some folks who have implemented it are seeing Education Q&A show up in the search performance reports in Google Search Console.

Blogies Tools posted on Twitter showing a screenshot of his performance report, here it is:

This would be under the search appearance tab or filter in the Google Search performance report.

He wrote "Google is now able to smartly identify the difference between Education Q&A and other types of Q&A."

As a reminder, Google said you can use the Education Q&A structured data to help students better find your flashcard pages. To do this you need to add Quiz structured data to your flashcard pages. "Adding structured data makes your content eligible to appear in the Education Q&A carousel in Google Search results, Google Assistant, and Google Lens results," Google added.

This is designed mostly for a page that contains flashcards that typically have a question on one side and an answer on the other side.

The Education Q&A carousel is available in English in all regions where Google Search is available. The feature is only available when searching for education-related topics on desktop and mobile.

