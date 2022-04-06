Google Maps With Deeper iOS Integration, Toll Prices & Traffic Lights/Stop Signs

Google Maps announced a bunch of updates for the iOS and Android app including the prices of tolls, displaying traffic lights and stop signs on the map and additional iOS integrations. These are also rolling out on Android Auto and CarPlay.

Deeper iOS Integration

Google is rolling all these features out on iOS and some on CarPlay, but the deeper iOS integration includes new home widgets, Apple Watch and Siri features. These include the ability to:

Access Google Maps from your home screen with new widgets:

Use navigation from your Apple Watch with a new complication to take you home:

Search and get directions with Siri and Spotlight and say Hey Siri, get directions:

Google Maps will soon show traffic lights and stop signs along your route, as well as other enhanced details. This is coming to Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.

Google Maps can show toll prices in some locations as well:

