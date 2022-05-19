Google Search Scroll To Highlight Now Can Share Highlighted Text Via Social, Email, etc

The Google Search and Chrome feature where you click on a snippet and you are taken to a position on that publisher's page and it highlights the appropriate text now also lets you share that text. Well, at least Google is testing that feature for some searchers, on some browsers and platforms.

JC shared this with me on Twitter saying "Google featured snippets that are taken from 'highlighted content' allow us to share the highlight with others via social media or email, etc."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

I cannot replicate this but I don't have an Android phone with me right now to test. On iOS Safari, Chrome or the Google Search App, this is not working for me.

Does it work for you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.