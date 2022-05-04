Google Search UI Tests Continue With Full Width Videos & Grid Formatted Results

Google is continuing its mobile search user interfaces with more variations of its grid search results format and full width video search result snippets.

Grid Search Results Format

We actually covered the grid search results format several weeks ago but according to Brian Freiesleben, this new version links the images in the results to the web page directly and not to Google image search.

Brain wrote on Twitter "The difference with this test is that it leads users directly to the site vs just sending them to G images (yay!)."

Full Width Video Results

I am pretty sure I've seen this one as well - full width video search result snippets in Google mobile results. This one was captured by Kevin Monier and posted on Twitter who said "Google is testing a new way to show videos into SERP's." Here is his screenshot:

I was not able to replicate this, so it is probably a test.

Glenn Gabe spotted both of these as well and posted his examples:

