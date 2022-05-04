Google Search UI Tests Continue With Full Width Videos & Grid Formatted Results

Google is continuing its mobile search user interfaces with more variations of its grid search results format and full width video search result snippets.

Grid Search Results Format

We actually covered the grid search results format several weeks ago but according to Brian Freiesleben, this new version links the images in the results to the web page directly and not to Google image search.

Brain wrote on Twitter "The difference with this test is that it leads users directly to the site vs just sending them to G images (yay!)."

Here’s another variation of grid formatted search results test I spotted last week.



The difference with this test is that it leads users directly to the site vs just sending them to G images (yay!). https://t.co/Z71K8Zzgn7 pic.twitter.com/h8OtcQjgE8 — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) May 1, 2022

Full Width Video Results

I am pretty sure I've seen this one as well - full width video search result snippets in Google mobile results. This one was captured by Kevin Monier and posted on Twitter who said "Google is testing a new way to show videos into SERP's." Here is his screenshot:

It seems that Google is testing a new way to show videos into SERP's! #seo #UX cc @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/QdkuUKCyv4 — Kevin Monier (@Kevin_Monier) May 2, 2022

I was not able to replicate this, so it is probably a test.

Glenn Gabe spotted both of these as well and posted his examples:

Here is an example of the full-width YouTube results that @Kevin_Monier brought up the other day. In a weird twist, I'm seeing them based on @type_SEO's find in the SERPs. :) Oh, and h/t @tldrMarketing for surfacing Brian's tweet. I missed it the other day. pic.twitter.com/PvzgWTZrEE — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 3, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.