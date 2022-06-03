Programming Note: Offline For Shavuos 5782

This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous, from Friday night June 3rd through late Monday night June 6th. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live.

I will be completely offline, so any social media posts, tweets, anything coming from this site or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

For more on this holiday, check out Wikipedia.

For all those celebrating the holiday - have a good one and I'll be back on Tuesday.