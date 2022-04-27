Google Search Tests Images On Left Side Of Search Result Snippets

Apr 27, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google may be testing displaying images thumbnails on the left side of the search result snippets. At first, when Kunjan Shah sent this to me on Twitter, I thought it was a Google bug. But then others like Brent D. Payne showed it to me on YouTube as well and I am thinking now Google might be testing this.

Here is the screenshot from Kunjan Shah:

click for full size

Here is Brent's video:

I was told there are no browser extensions at play here but I obviously cannot confirm that without gaining access to their machines. So either this is a Google test, a Google bug, or some weird browser extension causing a mess here. It just doesn't look good to me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New To Google Ads Performance Max: Customer Acquisition Goals, New Insights & Upgrade Tool
 
blog comments powered by Disqus