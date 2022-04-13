Not All Product Comparisons Trigger The Google Product Reviews Algorithm

Apr 13, 2022
Alan Kent from Google was asked if if product comparison posts like comparing one product against another "count as reviews in the eyes of Google and, more importantly, the Product Reviews Updates?" Alan sent not necessarily.

Alan Kent explained on Twitter that "you can certainly do comparison product reviews," "but just saying "X vs Y" in the title is unlikely to make it considered a legitimate review," he added.

So it all depends on the amount of content, how the content is structured and if you can really call it a product review or not.

Google has been doing basic product comparisons in search for a long time now and then tried to get more sophisticated with buyer guides in search.

But when it comes to what triggers Google to say the product reviews algorithm should look at this piece of content, Google dug more into that in their blog post over here.

