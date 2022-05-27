Google Displaying Less Sitelinks For The Past Couple Months

The other day, I reported on Search Engine Land that Google seems to be showing fewer sitelinks in the search snippets. Not that Google is showing sitelinks less often in general, but rather that I cannot find any sitelinks that are made up of 6 links and I am more often finding 2 or 4 sitelinks in a snippet.

I did email Google for a statement and no one got back to me yet, which is upsetting. In any event, while Google may be showing fewer sitelinks, supposedly this has been going on for the past couple months and it is not super new.

Here is what I use to see for Tesla:

Now I see this:

And for my company, I use to see six or four, and now really seeing 2:

Vanessa Fox no-newed me back when I reported this:

Yeah, the switch from 6 to 4 (or less) seems to have happened a couple of months ago. — Vanessa Fox (@vanessafox) May 23, 2022

