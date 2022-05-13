New Video Page Indexing Report Coming To Google Search Console

At Google I/O yesterday, Google announced a new report coming to Google Search Console named the video page indexing report. This report will be available under the index section in Search Console and will show you a summary of all the video pages Google found while crawling and indexing your web site.

This was quickly previewed by Dikla Cohen, a Web Ecosystem Consultant at Google. The report works like the other indexing reports but focuses on video specific content only. It will help you:

(1) See how many video landing pages Google discovered and in how many of them a video was indexed.

(2) Examine reasons for unindexed videos in landing pages.

(3) Use the list of affected video pages URLs to debug and fix issues.

(4) Validate fix to initiate re-crawling of known affected URLs

Here are some screenshots from the presentation that you can click on to enlarge:

Here is the video embed that starts 10 minutes and 53 seconds in where Dikla Cohen talks about this:

I personally do not see this report yet but we are told it is coming soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.