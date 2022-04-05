Google Business Profile Review Tool Now Works For Larger Accounts

Apr 5, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

According to Ben Fisher, Google has opened up the Google Business Profiles maps reviews tool to those who manage over 10 accounts. Previously, the tool only worked for those who managed a limited number of accounts.

Again, the tool is not new, it launched a year ago and looks and functions exactly the same way.

But now, it supports accounts who manage over 10 Google Business Profiles. So for local SEOs who manage a ton of business accounts, this can be wonderful.

Here is what the main screen looks like, for me, I only manage my listing (I still have my old address there, when it was a thing not to delete/migrate old addresses):

click for full size

If you want to see the rest of the flow, I documented that a year ago.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google My Business App Going Away
 
blog comments powered by Disqus