Google Now Supports Education Q&A Structured Data

Google has added a new page to its search developer documents for Education Q&A structured data. It seems similar to the Google Q&A structured data, do you remember when Google added the STEM-education related guidelines to that page?

Google said you can use the Education Q&A structured data to help students better find your flashcard pages. To do this you need to add Quiz structured data to your flashcard pages. "Adding structured data makes your content eligible to appear in the Education Q&A carousel in Google Search results, Google Assistant, and Google Lens results," Google added.

These are the two types of pages that support the Education Q&A structured data:

Flashcard page : A page that contains flashcards that typically have a question on one side and an answer on the other side. To mark up flashcard pages, continue reading this guide to learn how to add Education Q&A schema.

: A page that contains flashcards that typically have a question on one side and an answer on the other side. To mark up flashcard pages, continue reading this guide to learn how to add Education Q&A schema. Single Q&A page: A page that only contains one question and is followed by user-submitted answers. To mark up single Q&A pages, add QAPage markup instead.

The Education Q&A carousel is available in English in all regions where Google Search is available. The feature is only available when searching for education-related topics on desktop and mobile.

Google automatically will decide if it will show your Education Q&A markup in the search results or not but if you want to opt out, you need to fill out this form.

Here are the technical guidelines:

Put structured data on the most detailed leaf page possible. Don't add structured data to pages without questions.

All questions must use the Flashcard value for the eduQuestionType property. Pages that contain other question types are not eligible for the Education Q&A carousel. For pages with other question types, consider using Practice Problems.

Ensure that your host load settings allow for frequent crawls.

The questions on your site should be immediately visible to users on the page, meaning that the questions aren't held only in a data file or PDF.

If your page has only one question followed by several user-submitted answers, use QAPage markup instead.

You can see sample code and more details over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.