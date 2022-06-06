Google Tests Search Filters On Left Side Bar

We recently spotted Google testing the search bar navigation on the left hand side and now Google is testing different search filters on the left side bar. These are for product related queries that let you filter by feature, brand, department, size, etc.

Ryan Mews posted a screenshot and a video of this on Twitter saying "I was just thrown into the facet style filter test in the SERP," indeed he was. Here is his screenshot (click to enlarge):

He even posted a video of it in action:

In action keeping me in Google the whole time: pic.twitter.com/AwV6NwQeWD — Ryan Mews (@RyanMews) June 2, 2022

I am not sure I like this look but Google always be testing...

