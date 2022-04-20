Google Tests What People Are Saying Search Results

Google seems to be testing a new search feature set that is named "what people are saying." This shows search results primarily from online discussion forums on the topic.

Here is a screenshot shared by Aleks on Twitter who saw it in Google Search for a query around "most people baby names 2022." I am not able to replicate it, and Aleks can no longer replicate it, which makes me think this is some sort of test. Here is that screenshot:

Google did have a product reviews feature like this back in 2016 but that was more for shopping results.

Forum discussion at Twitter.