Google Tests What People Are Saying Search Results

Apr 20, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google seems to be testing a new search feature set that is named "what people are saying." This shows search results primarily from online discussion forums on the topic.

Here is a screenshot shared by Aleks on Twitter who saw it in Google Search for a query around "most people baby names 2022." I am not able to replicate it, and Aleks can no longer replicate it, which makes me think this is some sort of test. Here is that screenshot:

Google did have a product reviews feature like this back in 2016 but that was more for shopping results.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New Google Featured Snippet: "From The Web" & "Other Sites Say"
 
blog comments powered by Disqus