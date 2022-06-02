New Google Search Learning Video Rich Results

Google has added new rich results for learning videos. Learning videos are videos that are aimed at students and teachers to discover and watch educational videos. They include educational level and concept and skills covered in the video. There is new learning videos structured data to go along with these new learning video rich results.

Here is what Google posted in terms of what these learning videos can look like:

Google said "the actual appearance in search results might be different. You can preview most features with the Rich Results Test."

Learning Video rich result are available on English mobile and desktop search results when searching for academic learning content.

The full definition of VideoObject and LearningResource is available on schema.org VideoObject and LearningResource. You must include the required properties for your content to be eligible for display as a Learning Video rich results. You can also include the recommended properties to add more information about your content, which could provide a better user experience.

The specific technical guidelines include:

In addition to Learning Video markup, you must add the VideoObject required and recommended properties.

The video must be publicly available to watch without a subscription.

The total video duration must be a minimum of 30 seconds.

Learning Video markup must be added to a page where users can watch the video. It's a bad user experience to point users to a page where they can't watch the video.

I assume these will shortly show up in the Google Search Console enhancement reports and other performance report filters.

