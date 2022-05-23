New Google News Trial Being Tested

Google is testing a new version of the Google News portal. I am able to replicate it in some browsers, but not all. The message at the top says "you're using a trail version of Google News." The news portal looks much more news like and is a bit refreshing from the current version of Google News.

Here is a screenshot of the top of the Google News home page - click on it to enlarge:

Here is the bottom portion of this home page design for Google News:

I think I like it but I rarely go to news.google.com - do you?

Hat tip to @iKamleshShukla for notifying me of this.

