New Google Featured Snippet: "From The Web" & "Other Sites Say"

Google is testing new types of featured snippet that is titled "From the web" and "other sites say." This featured snippet includes multiple sources from the web, not just a single source, like most featured snippets.

Here is a screenshot of this as spotted by Vlad Rappoport on Twitter, he said "Google testing a new type of "From the web" box for product reviews."

You can click on the image to enlarge.

I cannot replicate this featured snippet but maybe you can? It looks like each line in the featured snippet hyperlinks to the source.

Here is the "others site say" featured snippet from Sarah Blocksidge on Twitter:

We've seen reviews from the web for local panels and latest from the web for news oriented sources - but not this, I don't think.

Here are more people seeing this:

Hey @rustybrick @JohnMu I recently noticed that Google is showing a very different feature snippet.



There are two or three websites with only one line of answers.



Google Testing something new in serp.



I have attached screenshot pic.twitter.com/iG752EVbhk — Hardik Patel (@HARDIK260) April 20, 2022

Heads-up if you are getting a lot of traffic from featured snippets. You might be sharing the limelight with others if this test rolls out. I'm seeing a different format being tested that incorporates multiple listings from multiple sites "From the web". Here are some examples: pic.twitter.com/bOQ111rgnA — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 20, 2022

Never seen this before and it seems like a pretty major update to SERP features - showing diverse information from different sites (directly in the SERP)@rustybrick, what do you think? #isthisnew?



h/t @SavannaLGray https://t.co/EId8E1uO75 — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) April 20, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.