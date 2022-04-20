New Google Featured Snippet: "From The Web" & "Other Sites Say"

Apr 20, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing new types of featured snippet that is titled "From the web" and "other sites say." This featured snippet includes multiple sources from the web, not just a single source, like most featured snippets.

Here is a screenshot of this as spotted by Vlad Rappoport on Twitter, he said "Google testing a new type of "From the web" box for product reviews."

click for full size

You can click on the image to enlarge.

I cannot replicate this featured snippet but maybe you can? It looks like each line in the featured snippet hyperlinks to the source.

Here is the "others site say" featured snippet from Sarah Blocksidge on Twitter:

click for full size

We've seen reviews from the web for local panels and latest from the web for news oriented sources - but not this, I don't think.

Here are more people seeing this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 19, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus