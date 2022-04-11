Google Maps Testing Overlay Box Over Maps Interface For Local Listing

Google Maps is testing a new position for the local listings when you click on a specific listing from the search results on the left hand side. The local listing is overlayed on top of the map, hovering in its own position instead of positioned on the left bar. This is for the desktop version of the Google Maps interface.

Here is a screenshot from Punit on Twitter of this in action:

Again, normally there would be no overlay, Google would just stick these details in place of the search results on the left side and then move the search results to the bottom footer.

I am not sure if I like this or not...

Forum discussion at Twitter.