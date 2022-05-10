Google On Product Reviews Update: Content Should Add New Information To Body Of Knowledge

There has been a lot of talk about the Google product reviews update and what content ranks well and what content does not rank as well since these updates. Alan Kent from Google offered a nice line on what content stands out for the product reviews update.

Alan Kent posted on Twitter "does the review contribute new information to the body of knowledge about the product?" He added that he "could test a car tire using a machine instead of on my own car." "But just repeating the specs from the tire website with different words adds nothing," he said.

Clearly that is not easy to do - but if you truly know the product, you should be able to add a lot above and beyond than just the manufacturer's description and photos.

Can you write content about products like this without having that product on hand?

