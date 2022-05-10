Google On Product Reviews Update: Content Should Add New Information To Body Of Knowledge

May 10, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

There has been a lot of talk about the Google product reviews update and what content ranks well and what content does not rank as well since these updates. Alan Kent from Google offered a nice line on what content stands out for the product reviews update.

Alan Kent posted on Twitter "does the review contribute new information to the body of knowledge about the product?" He added that he "could test a car tire using a machine instead of on my own car." "But just repeating the specs from the tire website with different words adds nothing," he said.

Clearly that is not easy to do - but if you truly know the product, you should be able to add a lot above and beyond than just the manufacturer's description and photos.

Here are the chain of tweets this response was associated with:

Can you write content about products like this without having that product on hand?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Allows FAQ Schema Markup That Are In Different Sections Of A Page (Not Lists)
 
blog comments powered by Disqus