Google Search is testing a new design for the search bar menu items, where Google shows images, videos, news, etc under the search bar. Instead of the normal links with icons, Google is testing shading them in blue and grayish background button like colors.

Here is a screenshot from Brodie Clark (click to enlarge):

Here is what you'd normally see:

Google always be testing but I do kind of like this new look...

Forum discussion at Twitter.