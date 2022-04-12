Now Finished: March 2022 Google Product Reviews Update

The March 2022 Google Product Reviews update is now fully rolled out, Alan Kent from Google told me. The updated started on March 23, 2022 and ended 19 days later on April 11, 2022. Alan Kent told me "Sorry for the delay in response. It was almost... almost... almost.... Yes! The rollout is now complete!" Here is that response on Twitter:

Sorry for the delay in response. It was almost... almost... almost.......

Yes! The rollout is now complete! — Alan Kent (@akent99) April 11, 2022

This product reviews update was the 3rd version of this product reviews update algorithm, the previous two versions were the April 2021 Product Reviews Update and the December 2021 Product Reviews Update. The March version was updated to incorporate more signals and criteria in this niche ranking algorithm.

This March 2022 version was super slow to kick in but then on March 31st we saw some big volatility and then again on April 5th as well.

Google Product Reviews Update March 2022 Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google March 2022 Product Reviews Update

Google March 2022 Product Reviews Update Launched: March 23, 2022 at around 12:00pm ET

March 23, 2022 at around 12:00pm ET Rollout: Finished rolling out on April 11, 2022 at around 3pm ET

Finished rolling out on April 11, 2022 at around 3pm ET Targets: It looks at product review content

It looks at product review content Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards "insightful analysis and original research."

It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards "insightful analysis and original research." Not a core update: Many are going to say this is a core update, it is not.

Many are going to say this is a core update, it is not. English Language but will expand: This is only looking at English-language content right now but likely will expand soon to other languages, this is a global launch.

This is only looking at English-language content right now but likely will expand soon to other languages, this is a global launch. Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update.

Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update. Discover : This update can impact your performance in Google Discover, Google previously said.

: This update can impact your performance in Google Discover, Google previously said. Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's advice below

If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's advice below Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. This may be the first refresh that Google has done, it is the first refresh Google communicated about.

So now that it is really fully done, you can start to see if you were hit by this update - maybe?

