Google Search Explore Outfits & Shop Similar

May 24, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's search results keep getting more and more visual and with this newish Explore Outfits and Shop Similar box, we now see super large images that slide into other images. Here is a GIF of it in action, I personally was not able to replicate this but Khushal Bherwani posted this on Twitter.

I am not able to replicate this right now but I am not surprised by this Google Search feature. Here is a GIF of it:

He posted a longer example on Twitter:

Saad AK posted some examples yesterday as well:

A while back, Saad AK posted a different example of "explore outfits" from Google Search:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

