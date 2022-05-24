Google Search Explore Outfits & Shop Similar

Google's search results keep getting more and more visual and with this newish Explore Outfits and Shop Similar box, we now see super large images that slide into other images. Here is a GIF of it in action, I personally was not able to replicate this but Khushal Bherwani posted this on Twitter.

I am not able to replicate this right now but I am not surprised by this Google Search feature. Here is a GIF of it:

He posted a longer example on Twitter:

Found very interesting and Amazing thing in Google Mobile serp.



New way of "Explore Outfits" and "Shop Similar" in organic search.



Any have seen this before ?



SQ #Jeans@rustybrick@glenngabe pic.twitter.com/WjZ4ocw1VQ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 22, 2022

2/2



The products generated were similar to what image had. It had a multisearch like experience.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/pnBMmd29KS — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) May 23, 2022

Saad AK posted some examples yesterday as well:

A while back, Saad AK posted a different example of "explore outfits" from Google Search:

Google > Mobile



In the shopping listing, I saw "Explore outfits" section with a tag line "ways to wear this product". Maybe it's old.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/2jiwKUvfME — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 26, 2022

