Google Reduces Visibility Of Business Edits With Color Changes To Updates

Google has recently changed how it shows what edits or updates were made to a Google Business Profile listing in Google Search and Google Maps. Prior, Google four different types of colored label notifications for edits, now it only has two.

It now only shows data replaced by Google in blue and no updates from Google in black or white.

Previously, Google showed four types, with orange for new data from Google, orange with a strikethrough for data removed by Google, gray with a strike through for data replaced by Google and black or white for no updates from Google.

Google can update profiles at any time. Google-updated info shows live on Maps, Search, and other Google services. You can choose to accept, discard and replace, or edit Google updates. Different types of updates show in different text colors in the profile editor.

Here is the before from the Wayback Machine

Here is what it reads now:

So clearly Google is showing less categories of edits, which is less visibility into the edits Google is making? With Google AI being able to edit you business listings, shouldn't we expect more visibility?

A deliberate move to reduce the visibility of edits from Google? — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) April 26, 2022

