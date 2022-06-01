Google News Performance Report Reporting Issue (May 12 - May 26)

Google Search Console has yet another reporting bug, this one is with the Google News performance report. The data between May 12, 2022 and May 26, 2022 may show a drop due to a logging error. Google said there was no real drop in Google Search even if the reports showed one.

Google wrote "Because of a logging error, site owners might see a drop in their Google News data during this period. This is just a logging error and not a real drop in Google News performance."

So if you see this, you should also see this annotation linking to this notice in the Google Search Console report. Here is a chart from one of my sites (not this one) that shows the annotation:

I guess by now most of you now how to handle these data issues in Google Search Console?

Forum discussion at Twitter.