New Google Author Markup Best Practices For Article Structured Data

Jun 2, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google has posted a whole new section in the article structured data documentation for author markup best practices. These new best practices can help you communicate to Google the correct author details for your articles.

The new guidelines can be found here and say "To help Google best understand and represent the author of the content, we recommend following these best practices when specifying authors in markup."

  • Include all authors in the markup
  • Specify multiple authors when applicable
  • Use the additional fields that is available to you
  • Only specify the author’s name in the author.name property
  • Use the appropriate author type
Here is a code example from Google on some of these best practices:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

