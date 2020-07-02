July 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It is time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report where I sum up the more important organic Google topics for SEOs and webmasters. The big news is that Google had some unconfirmed algorithm updates and one was big that had a larger impact on government sites. Google is going to be removing counterfeit goods from organic search. Google Shopping is going free, even on Google.com. Oh, and Google has a new head of Google Search - Prabhakar Raghavan.
Google Search Console is testing something called Google Search Console Insights. It has a deeper level of integration with Google Analytics and gives you a perspective of your traffic that Search Console previously did not give you. Search Console also added search appearance filters for recipe results.
Google took a stronger stance on guest posts for links, paid or not, they should be nofollowed. Google updated its how search works help document. GoogleBot is able to add products to your shopping cart. Google fixed an issue, partially, with indexing comments powered by Disqus. And you can now get fact labels on images if you want to use ClaimReview schema there.
There is a lot more, both on the SEO front, local side and Google is testing a ton of user interfaces. But they did launch the featured snippet highlight feature after a lot of testing.
The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is pretty new, not much there right now. And to catch up on last month, check out the June report.
Here are the topics below:
Google Algorithms & Ranking Updates:
- A Big Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Happening Now?
- Google Promoted Governmental Web Sites In Its Latest Algorithm Update? The Federal Update.
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Updates Thursday, June 18th
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing
- The Google Page Experience Scores Will Use AMP Version
- Google Will Now Remove Counterfeit Goods From Search
- Google Shopping Free On Google.com, Not Just Google Shopping Tab
- Prabhakar Raghavan New Lead Of Google Search; Replaced Ben Gomes
- >Google: One-Percent Of Australian Queries Are News Related
- Google Search Console Insights BETA - Deeper Integration With Analytics
- Google Search Console & Google Analytics New Integrated Reports Beta?
- Google Search Console Added Search Appearance Filters For Recipes
- Google: All Guests Posts Links Should Be Nofollowed; Paid Or Not
- Google Doubles Down On Guest Blog Links: Nofollow Them
- Google Updates The How Google Search Works Doc
- GoogleBot Is Able To Add Products To Your Shopping Cart
- Google Fixed The Disqus Indexing Issues
- Disqus Comments May Not Get Indexed Even After Google's Fix
- Google Having Issues Indexing Disqus Comments?
- Google Fact Labels On Image Search Results With ClaimReview Schema
- Google: Stock Photography For Google Search Does Not Matter
- Google: Random Or Unrelated Links Aren't Necessarily Bad
- Google: Landscape Orientation For Web Sites Does Not Impact SEO
- Google: Structured Data Does Not Help Us Trust Authority Or Expertise Of Content
- Google: We Don't Explicitly Measure EAT In Search
- Google Does Support Nofollow On HTML Link Tag
- Google Merchant Center Rendering & Product Data Specification Updates
- Google Web Spam Report: 99% Spam Free Search Experience
- Google On Brand Based Queries & Search Result Influence
- Google Nofollow Change Might Be About Fixing Webmaster Mistakes
- The Google Nofollow Change A Ranking Change?
- Google: Sites Noticing Indexing Issues Is Not New; Better Search Console Reporting
- Preventing Google's Featured Snippet Scroll Won't Lead To Snippet Removal
- Are You Writing Too Much Content On Your E-Commerce Category Pages For Google?
- Google Does Not Rank Pages Before Content Analysis
- Google BERT Does Not Determine Content Quality But Helps Understand Your Content
- Google: Disavowing Links Would Rarely Help You Algorithmically
- New Google My Business Custom Hours By Category
- Google Fixing Bug Where Dealership Service Shops Show Over Main Dealership Local Panel
- Google To Close The Door On Garage Door Spam
- Google Local Panels Tests Images In Story View
- Google Maps Adds Large Button To Support Local Businesses
- Google Expands Business Messages In Search & Local
- Political & Social Commentary Or Personal Rants Not Allowed On Google Posts
- Google Local Panel Box With "Service Update" Box
- Google Maps Street View Adds Icon To Launch Business Knowledge Panel
- Google Online Care Icon Added To Local Pack
- Google Featured Snippets Now Highlight Answers On Your Website
- Google Tests New Fonts For Search Results Page
- Google Tests Star Rich Results With Only One Star Icon
- Google Movie & TV Results Slick Hover Over Feature
- Google Expanded More Hours Now In Direct Answers
- Google How To Schema On Desktop, Now With Images
- Google Search Suggestions On Scroll
- Google Search Fireworks Show Is Back
- A Clever Google Query Modifier
- Google Tests Product Image Thumbnails On Desktop
- Google Image Search Tests Previous & Next Buttons With Image Previews
- Interesting Google Featured Snippet Outlined
- Google Pagination Tests With Dancing Google Logo
