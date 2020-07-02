July 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It is time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report where I sum up the more important organic Google topics for SEOs and webmasters. The big news is that Google had some unconfirmed algorithm updates and one was big that had a larger impact on government sites. Google is going to be removing counterfeit goods from organic search. Google Shopping is going free, even on Google.com. Oh, and Google has a new head of Google Search - Prabhakar Raghavan.

Google Search Console is testing something called Google Search Console Insights. It has a deeper level of integration with Google Analytics and gives you a perspective of your traffic that Search Console previously did not give you. Search Console also added search appearance filters for recipe results.

Google took a stronger stance on guest posts for links, paid or not, they should be nofollowed. Google updated its how search works help document. GoogleBot is able to add products to your shopping cart. Google fixed an issue, partially, with indexing comments powered by Disqus. And you can now get fact labels on images if you want to use ClaimReview schema there.

There is a lot more, both on the SEO front, local side and Google is testing a ton of user interfaces. But they did launch the featured snippet highlight feature after a lot of testing.

