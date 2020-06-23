Google Movie & TV Results Slick Hover Over Feature

Jun 23, 2020 • 7:35 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Satyajeet Salgar, Group Product Manager - Media and Entertainment at Google Search, shared a new feature Google launched in search. It is a small feature around movie and TV results. When you hover your mouse over the cards, they show you an animation with more details.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Satyajeet said on Twitter "the team launched a slick hover feature on movie and tv show answers on desktop that I really like."

