Google Movie & TV Results Slick Hover Over Feature

Satyajeet Salgar, Group Product Manager - Media and Entertainment at Google Search, shared a new feature Google launched in search. It is a small feature around movie and TV results. When you hover your mouse over the cards, they show you an animation with more details.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Satyajeet said on Twitter "the team launched a slick hover feature on movie and tv show answers on desktop that I really like."

The team launched a slick hover feature on movie and tv show answers on desktop that I really like. pic.twitter.com/28QI9YUGd5 — Satyajeet Salgar (@salgar) June 22, 2020

