Google Ads PMax Cost Toggle For Share Of Cost

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Money

Google Ads is reportedly rolling out a new cost toggle in the Performance Max reporting to show you the share of cost for each channel within your PMax campaigns.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about it on LinkedIn. Thomas said, "The PMax Channel Reporting Beta got a new Cost Slider to get "Share of cost" Data for each Channel. You just need to switch on the slider and the share of cost data gets calculated and shown."

Here is a super over-the-top screenshot of this from Thomas:

Google Ads Cost Slider

He explained three reasons why this toggle is a value-add for advertisers:

(1) Share of Cost shows exactly what percentage of your total PMax spend each channel or network is consuming.

(2) When you cross-check Share of Cost with conversion share and value, you will see if a channel is overspending without delivering proportional returns. This is where important optimization decisions can happen.

(3) If your best-performing placement has a small Share of Cost but a good ROAS or low CPA, then this is a green flag. This channel might have room for scaling and finding new incremental conversions.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2025

Aug 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft: SEOs Need To Study Clicks To Conversions From AI Search

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Cost Toggle For Share Of Cost

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Traffic Drops 50% After Site Hack; Recovery Can Take Time Says Google

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT App Lets You Pick Google Maps Instead Of Apple Maps

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google AI Overviews Testing Keyboard Shortcuts

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Traffic Drops 50% After Site Hack; Recovery Can Take Time Says Google
Next Story: Microsoft: SEOs Need To Study Clicks To Conversions From AI Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.