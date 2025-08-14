Google Ads is reportedly rolling out a new cost toggle in the Performance Max reporting to show you the share of cost for each channel within your PMax campaigns.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about it on LinkedIn. Thomas said, "The PMax Channel Reporting Beta got a new Cost Slider to get "Share of cost" Data for each Channel. You just need to switch on the slider and the share of cost data gets calculated and shown."

Here is a super over-the-top screenshot of this from Thomas:

He explained three reasons why this toggle is a value-add for advertisers:

(1) Share of Cost shows exactly what percentage of your total PMax spend each channel or network is consuming.

(2) When you cross-check Share of Cost with conversion share and value, you will see if a channel is overspending without delivering proportional returns. This is where important optimization decisions can happen.

(3) If your best-performing placement has a small Share of Cost but a good ROAS or low CPA, then this is a green flag. This channel might have room for scaling and finding new incremental conversions.

