Google: We Don't Explicitly Measure EAT In Search

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google Search does not explicitly measure E-A-T in search. John was asked about which signals does Google use to measure E-A-T and John said "that's not something we'd explicitly measure for Search -- it's a concept we wrote about in our Quality Rater's guidelines."

Here are those tweets:

That's not something we'd explicitly measure for Search -- it's a concept we wrote about in our Quality Rater's guidelines ( https://t.co/ElOQSQ5UxL ), so I'd check that out. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 15, 2020

Google has been telling us this about E-A-T, expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness, for a long time. In 2019, Google said they don't have an EAT score. In early 2020, Google said it's systems don't look for EAT but later in 2020, Google said it hopes its system does align with EAT.

So the original question above is valid, the question is just hard for John Mueller to answer.

