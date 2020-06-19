Google Having Issues Indexing Disqus Comments?

Google may be having issues indexing new comments on blogs and web sites powered by Disqus, a commenting platform that we use here. Praveen Sharma complained about it on Twitter and Martin Splitt from Google said it "looks like a glitch on our end."

Here is the complaint:

@methode @JohnMu @g33konaut

Hi Gary/John/Martin,



We hv Disqus comments on the site, hv checked the rendered HTML of the page on Google's mobile-friendly testing tool. The comments are visible there.

But when I search those comments in Google search, not able to find. Any help? — Praveen Sharma (@i_praveensharma) June 18, 2020

Martin Splitt from Google responded:

This looks like a glitch on our end. Keep an eye on this the next couple of days, it should eventually, possibly, work. — Martin Splitt at 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) June 18, 2020

Martin responded after his co-worker, Gary Illyes said on Twitter "They're not loaded indeed. The indexed versions don't have comment tokens at al, but rendering works just fine and has the comments section in its limited frame."

They're not loaded indeed. The indexed versions don't have comment tokens at al, but rendering works just fine and has the comments section in its limited frame. @g33konaut , wanna look? I suspect it's javascript related. I pinged you the URL — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 18, 2020

I tested a few new comments a couple hours after Martin confirmed there was an issue and it seemed Google was able to find them in Google Search. So maybe it was fixed shortly later?

Are you having issues? We know that Google now is able to fully render these comments, which may be a good or bad thing...

Update: So I tested a comment here, on this post below and Google did crawl, index and rank it. So maybe it is now resolved?

Note: Glenn Gabe does not think this is a new issue but a long ongoing issue he wrote about over here.