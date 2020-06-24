Google Fixed The Disqus Indexing Issues

Google's Martin Splitt confirmed that Google has fixed an issue with it indexing some Disqus comments. The issue has been around for several months, at least since before last December. Last week Martin Splitt from Google took notice of the issue and said it will be fixed. As of last night, it is now fixed.

Here is Glenn Gabe on Twitter saying that Martin Splitt of Google confirmed with him that this issue is now resolved:

I pinged @g33konaut about what I saw this afternoon and he confirmed the glitch has been fixed. So if you're running disqus, definitely keep an eye on this. I'm seeing disqus comments getting indexed as the pages are recrawled. This is big news for sites running disqus... https://t.co/1kTfNbXaD6 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 23, 2020

Here is Martin confirming this on June 20th, that this is resolved:

It's been resolved for everyone — Martin Splitt at 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) June 20, 2020

Here are screen shots from Glenn showing the sites with Disqus comments that were not indexed are now being indexed:

Big news on the Disqus commenting glitch that @rustybrick covered yesterday. As of this afternoon, I'm seeing Disqus comments being indexed that weren't previously indexed. Looks like the glitch has been fixed based on my testing. More info here: https://t.co/fdke7JPFxo pic.twitter.com/w9p2rnOajQ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 23, 2020

Now, this did not impact all sites, with all Disqus comment implementations. It is hard to what percentage of sites were impacted by this. Glenn reported this back in December 2019 but it took a random tweet that caught Google's Gary Illyes eye to ping his colleague Martin Splitt to look into it. A week or so later, the issue from several months ago is now resolved.

Here is Martin again following up two days after these tweets that it is resolved:

No. But it might take longer for us to recrawl them or disqus might be running into crawl budget limits — Martin Splitt at 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) June 20, 2020

It's been resolved for everyone — Martin Splitt at 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) June 20, 2020

Two days to fix this, it must have been an easy fix?

Forum discussion at Twitter.