Google Search Console Insights BETA - Deeper Integration With Analytics

The other week I reported how Google is sending out emails about Google Search Console and Google Analytics integrated reports. Well, I've now seen this through an anonymous source and it is pretty cool. It is called Google Search Console Insights and gives you a pretty neat view of how well your content is performing.

I cannot share screen shots of this but let me walk you through what this new beta feature may do, if it launches in Google Search Console.

Google Search Console Insights starts off showing you an overview of your site with a thumbnail of your favicon and web site and the number of "all-time page views."

Then Google Search Console Insights shows you a section called "your new content" - that shows you how well your new content is performing. It shows you when Google found the content, how many views the content had and how long people stay on that new content and read it.

Google has a section to show you page views and average page view duration overall for a date range and then also shows it day by day on a graph.

How people find your pages section shows your top traffic channels, including organic search, social and direct - it shows total views, time on pages and the percentage breakdown.

There is a section for your overall "your most popular content" that also shows the articles, images, total views and time on the page.

Referring links from other sites is broken down to show views and duration time, with delta changes over time.

This section also breaks down the top referring links and newest links.

A social media section shows you page views and page view duration through social media and even breaks down each individual network, like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, etc.

I wish I could share screen shots but my sources would not let me do so.

