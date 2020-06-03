June 2020 Google Webmaster Report

Well, it was a pretty jammed packed month for Google webmaster and SEO related news. Google announced an upcoming ranking change named the Google Page Experience Update, where core web vital metrics and page experience metrics will become a ranking factor. Google fully rolled out the May 2020 core update and it was big and possibly messy. Google had a confirmed bug with local rankings and a confirmed indexing bug as well. And there is a lot more.

We are expecting some changes around the nofollow link attribute policy change at some point. Google explained how knowledge panels work. Google does use historical data for ranking. Google has been testing tons of user interfaces in search.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is mostly chattering up the May Core update and the tremors since it.

