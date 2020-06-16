A Clever Google Query Modifier

Omar Ortiz shared a search result query modifier feature from Google search with me on Twitter that is pretty clever. It shows that when you search on Google for [how much do you need to retire] Google is smart enough to ask you different ages that you want to retire at.

Here is the screen shot and yes, I see it also:

When you click on one of the age options, the results obviously change because retiring at 50 versus retiring at 70, you need need nest eggs.

I mean, this doesn't look like such a big deal to you and me as humans. But for a machine to understand this, it is a pretty big deal.

