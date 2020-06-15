Google Doubles Down On Guest Blog Links: Nofollow Them

Jun 15, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (10) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Last week we covered that Google said again, nofollow links in guest blog posts, even if they are not paid guest blog posts. This is not new, Google said this many times over the years. But whenever I cover these statements, some SEOs are a bit shocked. Well, Google's John Mueller again over again said, nofollow them.

John said on Twitter when questioned about what he said earlier last week "essentially if the link is within the guest post, it should be nofollow, even if it's a "natural" link you're adding there." He did add that "none of this is new" and this is the messaging Google has been using for a while (like I said above and showed).

He also added that this is not about any new plans to go after sites using guest blog posts links. He said don't expect any "ramp up manual reviews of this." He said most of the time Google can "catch most of these algorithmically anyway."

Then you get all the "but what about these types" of questions:

Dejan did a small poll asking SEOs why they use guest blogging. Most do it for links, which is no surprise.

Again, Google isn't announcing anything new here, so no need to panic:

Google does not like links guest posting and hasn't for several years.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

