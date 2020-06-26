Google Maps Adds Large Button To Support Local Businesses

Google Maps has added a large button on some map interfaces asking you to support your local businesses. The button says "support local businesses" and lets you the explore those businesses. When you click on it, it takes you into the explore nearby feature.

This was spotted by @ColanNielsen first and posted first by Joy Hawkins on Twitter.

Here is that button:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

As you can see, it takes you to a screen that shows you businesses that have utilized the gift card or donations local feature Google launched a few weeks ago.

Forum discussion at Twitter.