Google is now experimenting with keyboard shortcuts to the overlay menu in the AI Overviews within Google Search. Rajan Patel, VP, Engineering for Google Search, said this is just an experiment.

This was spotted by Mayank Parmar who posted the following screenshot on X:

The overlay when you select the text from the AI Overview is not new, but the "Access this menu with Ctrl + shift + X" is new.

Here is what I see:

Rajan Patel, the VP Engineering for Google Search, wrote on X, "it's an experiment for now."

Forum discussion at X.