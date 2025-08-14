Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft says SEOs need to do the click studies to see if AI search clicks lead to conversions or not, search engines don't have visibility there. A site saw Google traffic drop by 50% in two weeks after being hacked, John Mueller of Google replied. Google Ads has a new cost toggle for PMax campaigns to show share of cost. OpenAI's ChatGPT iOS app now lets you choose Google Maps over Apple Maps. Google AI Overviews have new keyboard shortcuts for the overlay highlight feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Gemini app personalizes responses based on past chats, plus new privacy controls, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.