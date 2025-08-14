Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft says SEOs need to do the click studies to see if AI search clicks lead to conversions or not, search engines don't have visibility there. A site saw Google traffic drop by 50% in two weeks after being hacked, John Mueller of Google replied. Google Ads has a new cost toggle for PMax campaigns to show share of cost. OpenAI's ChatGPT iOS app now lets you choose Google Maps over Apple Maps. Google AI Overviews have new keyboard shortcuts for the overlay highlight feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Microsoft: SEOs Need To Study Clicks To Conversions From AI Search
    Fabrice Canel from the Microsoft Bing team said that search engines, like Bing, have "limited visibility" into the conversions after the click from AI search and it is up to the SEO community to conduct those studies.
  • Google Traffic Drops 50% After Site Hack; Recovery Can Take Time Says Google
    An SEO consultant posted on LinkedIn that one of his websites saw a 50% decline in traffic in a two week period. This was due to the site being hacked, content being injected and Google indexing that hacked content, leading to the site not ranking well in Google Search anymore.
  • Google Ads PMax Cost Toggle For Share Of Cost
    Google Ads is reportedly rolling out a new cost toggle in the Performance Max reporting to show you the share of cost for each channel within your PMax campaigns.
  • ChatGPT App Lets You Pick Google Maps Instead Of Apple Maps
    OpenAI updated its ChatGPT iOS app to let you select Google Maps instead of Apple Maps as the maps provider for local results. I am told this is new as of the past week or so.
  • Google AI Overviews Testing Keyboard Shortcuts
    Google is now experimenting with keyboard shortcuts to the overlay menu in the AI Overviews within Google Search. Rajan Patel, VP, Engineering for Google Search, said this is just an experiment.
  • Stan Google Dinosaur BBQing
    Here is a photo of Stan, the Google dinosaur, all set up for the summer BBQ. We've seen a similar set up years ago, with Yoshka enjoying it as well. But this time it is just Stan, with the beer hat noogler hat, sunglasses, BBQ grill and more.

