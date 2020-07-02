Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

July 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It is time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report where I sum up the more important organic Google topics for SEOs and webmasters. The big news is that Google had some unconfirmed algorithm updates and one was big that had a larger impact on government sites. Google is going to be removing counterfeit goods from organic search. Google Shopping is going free, even on Google.com.

As I covered at Search Engine Land last night, according to a Wall Street Journal article, Google confirmed that it has systems that automatically will add products to your e-commerce site's shopping cart. It does this to verify the price merchants give them matches what is found in the shopping cart.

Google announced that AdSense now allows ads from additional third party ad technology vendors to show through your account. Google said that this can "potentially lead to higher earnings." But you can control these with new settings under the blocking controls section.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "people make all kinds of links, and we ignore a lot of links, but at their core, links are not about SEO anyway." He then shared a spreadsheet of the results of the link attributes from the HTTP Archive that he grabbed a while back.

Google's new ranking algorithm that launches next year, the Page Experience Update, has metric named CLS, Cumulative Layout Shift. It checks to see if things on the page jump around as it loads. Philip Walton, a Senior Developer Programs Engineer at Google, said that this is measured throughout the entire lifecycle of the page.

We've seen some photos of the actual Google New York LEGO micro kitchen, in fact, I've been in it a few times. But here is the sign for it that hangs not too far from the LEGOs. Notice it is in 4E20

