ChatGPT App Lets You Pick Google Maps Instead Of Apple Maps

Aug 14, 2025
Other Search Engines

Google Maps Chat

OpenAI updated its ChatGPT iOS app to let you select Google Maps instead of Apple Maps as the maps provider for local results. I am told this is new as of the past week or so.

Ben Fisher posted about this change on X and wrote, "Did you know you can change ChatGPT to use Google Maps instead of Apple?"

The verison history notes on the iOS app do not say much, outside of "Bug fixes and small improvements" over and over and over again.

That being said, here is a screenshot of the setting that shows ChatGPT is using Google Maps:

Chatgpt Google Maps Apple Maps

Local SEOs want to know... :)

Forum discussion at X.

 

