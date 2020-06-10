Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing

There are some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update happening now. Google has not said or confirmed anything but there is some chatter over the past few days and now signs from the automated tracking tools of an update.

The chatter is not at Google core update levels, but there is chatter at the ongoing WebmasterWorld. The chatter began a few days ago, it is not high levels of chatter, but here is what I found:

Anybody seeing any pages disappearing from the SERP's abruptly without any trace after June 3? Because I am seeing many pages to disappear.

My forum has gone from jumping from page 2 to page 7 to now page 10

And then today the chatter is beginning to spike:

Anyone else seeing strange traffic today? Saw a big drop in conversions yesterday after an extraordinary weekend. Noticed the Semrush Sensor is up to 4.9 today too. Feels like more changes.

So, nearly a third of the way through the month and traffic is up across all sites:

There are others seeing similar ranking changes today. There seems to be a spike this morning and that the chatter should start picking up today.

Here are the screen shots from the automated Google search ranking tracking tools.

Are you noticing changes to your Google rankings this morning? Let me know.

