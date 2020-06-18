Google Does Support Nofollow On HTML Link Tag

Gary Illyes from Google, after multiple days of research, has confirmed that Google indeed supports the use of the nofollow link attribute on HTML link tags.

He said on Twitter this is supported in "the form of rel="alternate nofollow", and that will prevent Google from using the link from the href attribute. If you don't specify a nofollow, the URL from href will be extracted as a weightless outlink."

Gary added that Google has "many systems that can do URL extraction that may be used for discovery. For instance, Googlebot itself can do some minimal extraction, rendering can do advanced extraction, HTML parser can do extraction," he said this is why it took him several days to get an answer on this question.

Here are the tweets on this from Gary:

First, the answer: yes, you can use nofollow on — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 17, 2020

Third, the sitemaps processing system i still have to test (*), cos it does find the link tags, too, but for that particular system i suspect a robotstxt rule would be better.



* - it was written by someone who's been a c++ arbiter for years; i barely understand their code. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 17, 2020

And yes, you can use the rel ugc and sponsored or both on these as well:

Since i can't decide if you were serious: nofollow and ugc are the same from every aspect except that ugc carries a bit of info in its name about WHY you decided to annotate the href. Using both, from Google's perspective, is useless. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 17, 2020

This all came about because Joost from Yoast wants to tell Google not to crawl the comment RSS feeds of WordPress sites.

So this started because of Google crawling the comment RSS feeds of WordPress sites. Those are kinda useless, but exist for every single post.



So, even it’s a hint they follow 50% of the time, if we nofollow all of them, we prevent loads and loads of useless crawling. — Joost de Valk (@jdevalk) June 18, 2020

So this might help him and his team come up with a mechanism to communicate to Google, not to follow links to these comment RSS feeds.

Nah, link tags' hrefs are useless for ranking

(as in HTML <link rel=" ... />, before anyone gets ideas about twisting this) — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 18, 2020

