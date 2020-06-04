New Google My Business Custom Hours By Category

Google released a new feature within Google My Business to let you set "more hours." More hours are by categories of types of hours; like if you are a supermarket and you have special hours for seniors, or you have special pickup hours for a hardware store, or if you have special access hours for a dental office.

Now when you go to your Google My Business account and click on the "info" tab, under your main hours, you will see the option to set "more hours."

When you click on the pencil to set it, it asks you to pick the category of hours. These categories include access, brunch, delivery, drive through, happy hours, kitchen, pickup, senior hours and takeout.

Then, you can set those hours by day, even multiple times per day. This is extremely flexible:

More help on how this works in this Google help document.

Forum discussion at Twitter.