A Big Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Happening Now?

I know I reported about a Google search ranking update from over the weekend and then again on June 18th and June 10th. But it seems like something is brewing in the past several hours and it seems big. No, Google has not confirmed anything but there are signs of a Google search update.

At WebmasterWorld the chatter kicked back up last night with people thinking that maybe there was a roll back from the weekend update or the May core update. Here is what some are saying:

Something is going on again. It looks a bit like a 10-20% rollback or adjustment of the 5th May Core Update.

I'm not seeing that at all, in fact on Saturday my traffic hit levels I haven't seen since I started my site 17 years ago. Traffic is still being highly throttled.

I saw an uptick early in the day, but Google took all that money away and then some. 20,000 page views and 6 hours later, $3 LESS dollars.

My guess wouldn't be a rollback. We've done okay out of both updates.

No idea, there was another minor spike in Discover but it's gone again.

It is still very early, so I will be keeping an eye on it.

Some of the tracking tools are going insane.

SEMRush:

Cognitive SEO:

SERPMetrics:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Have you noticed significant ranking changes this morning with Google Search?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.