Google Search Ranking Algorithm Updates Thursday, June 18th

Over the past couple of days, starting as early as Wednesday, but most on Thursday, June 18th, I am seeing some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update. It is not a massive one but there was an increase in SEO community chatter along with some tools showing signs of changes in the Google search results.

Yes, Google's search results are always changing and Google is always updating. But I try to just report on the bigger changes where I see a spike in SEO chatter along with the tools showing more than usual changes in the Google search results.

The chatter began around June 18th, Thursday, at WebmasterWorld:

Anyone seeing changes again today?

Yep another 20% drop compared to last week

Just got outranked by a site which scraped my content and rephrased it

Definitely some shuffling of the SERPs in the past couple of days with more traffic from the USA

Seem to have been hit this week - sure a bit of it is the USA getting back to work but still. Seems like algo punishing us.

RankRanger:

CognitiveSEO:

As you can see, the above two show changes, bigger changes, around June 17th. But not all are seeing such big changes on the 17th or this week:

SEMRush:

Accuranker:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SERPMetrics:

Mozcast:

Are you noticing any changes since around yesterday, Thursday, June 18th?

